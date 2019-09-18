UK agrees to hand over Imran Farooq murder evidence to Pakistan

LONDON: The British government has agreed to hand over the full evidence file of the Imran Farooq murder case to Pakistan for the trial and prosecution of murder suspects Mohsin Ali Syed, Moazzam Ali Khan and Khalid Shamim.

Additional Attorney General Sajjad Bhatti presented the “acceptance letter” before the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. Toby Cadman, the counsel for the Pakistan government in London, took letter with him to Pakistan and was present in the court when the letter was placed before the court.

Toby Cadman told this reporter: “Following a request for Mutual Legal Assistance to transfer evidence relevant to the murder inquiry into the death of Dr Imran Farooq, the prosecution in Pakistan has received from the United Kingdom Central Authority (UKCA) an acceptance letter confirming the transfer of evidence in the possession of the UK authorities.” experts said the satellite images show the attackers had detailed knowledge of which tanks and machinery to hit within the sprawling Saudi oil processing facility at Abqaiq to cripple production.

It concluded the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities was launched from Iranian soil and cruise missiles were involved, a US official told AFP.The official, who declined to be identified, said the United States was gathering evidence about the attack to present to the international community, notably European allies, at the UN General Assembly next week.

Asked if Washington was certain that the missiles had been launched from Iranian soil, the official answered: “Yes.” The UK has not yet attributed responsibility for the attack.