Respect of citizens top priority, says IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has urged all police officials to ensure friendly police ecology in the city through decent gestures and give respect to people interacting with them on various issues.

In his special message to police officials, the IGP asked the personnel of the force to ponder as why real acknowledgement is not being given to the police officials despite the fact that they perform duties in tough conditions and do utmost efforts to curb crime and serve people.

Islamabad police chief said that people are still reluctant to visit police stations and all of us would have to strive to improve the image of the force and change `thana’ culture. He asked the police officials to behave decently with those visiting police stations and give oath for polite behaviour with complainants.

He said the primary aim of any police force is to become a symbol of respect for citizens. This objective can only be achieved when citizens interacting with the police feel safe, respected and consider police as a friend.

“Daily hundreds of calls come on our emergency numbers which depicts the trust and confidence of the public on police”, he said adding that whenever someone is in distress, even in non-police matters, police is contacted for assistance. He said there is need to transform the police image through honesty, dedication, merit and policy of “Pehlay Salam Phir Kalam”.