Imran has clean-bowled Modi: CM

LAHORE: The PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has fulfilled the right of representing the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that freedom struggle in Held Kashmir has taken a historic turn and now the world cannot ignore Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has clean-bowled Narendra Modi on the core issue of Kashmir and the Kashmir narrative of Modi and the Indian government has been badly failed. He said the seven-week long continuous curfew in Held Kashmir, coupled with a series of restrictions, had become a question mark for the international community. India is a weird country where humans are killed and cows are worshipped as their mothers. Putting the gardens on fire in Srinagar is a considered attempt to economically devastate the Kashmiris, he added. In fact, brute fanaticism of the Modi government has been fully exposed in the whole world. The chief minister condemned the threatening of human rights bodies and their workers by the Indian government and added that India was openly violating its commitment of protecting human rights in Kashmir.

ARRESTED: On the notice of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the police have arrested two criminals involved in the gang rape of a girl student in Bhakkar. The chief minister had directed the police to arrest the absconding criminal as well as adding that provision of justice to the student’s family would be ensured. Meanwhile, the DPO Bhakkar visited the residence of the student to meet with the affected student and her father. He assured of providing justice to the victim.

NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of murder of an eight-year-old girl in Ahmadpur East and sought a report from the RPO Bahawalpur. He directed to provide justice to the affected family and added that strict action be initiated against the criminals. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two criminals and the case has been registered against six criminals. Raids were being conducted to arrest the others.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister has offered condolences on the death of Nawab of Kala Bagh Malik Idrees Khan.