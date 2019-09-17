close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 17, 2019

Andreescu feted in hometown

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2019

MISSISSAUGA, Canada: Bianca Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams in the US Open final to become Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion, was honoured with a rally in her hometown on Sunday.

“I am truly blessed,” the beaming 19-year-old told hundreds gathered to celebrate her achievement.

“I did not get here overnight. There has been a lot of hard work and sweat that went into it, a lot of downs, a lot of ups.”

Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, presented Andreescu with a key to the city. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the midst of campaigning for second term, was also on hand.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports