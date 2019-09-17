Andreescu feted in hometown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MISSISSAUGA, Canada: Bianca Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams in the US Open final to become Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion, was honoured with a rally in her hometown on Sunday.
“I am truly blessed,” the beaming 19-year-old told hundreds gathered to celebrate her achievement.
“I did not get here overnight. There has been a lot of hard work and sweat that went into it, a lot of downs, a lot of ups.”
Bonnie Crombie, the mayor of Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, presented Andreescu with a key to the city. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the midst of campaigning for second term, was also on hand.
