SNGPL starts refund to tondoor owners

Rawalpindi: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started paying extra amount bills of tondoor walas, All Pakistan Naanbhais Welfare Association (APNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said in an oath taking ceremony held in a hotel here on Monday.

Cricket legend Yasar Hameed administered the oath from all new elected representatives of APNWA and congratulated President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, General Secretary Khurshid Qureshi, Senior Vice President Jahanzeb Abbasi, Joint Secretary Ahsen Abbasi and all executive body members.

All Pakistan Naanbhais Welfare Association (APNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi in his address said that government has issued notification to turn back gas rates Rs700 MMBTU from Rs1,283 MMBTU. "We are highly thankful to Federal Petroleum Minister Umar Ayub who issued notification to pay back extra amount bills," he said.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SNGPL has started paying back extra amount which Naanbhais paid in the month of July, 2019, he said. He has appealed Punjab government to low down rates of fine 'Atta' which is selling at Rs4,500 per sack of 85 kg.