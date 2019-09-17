‘Rawalpindi to be made waste-free city’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that RWMC is busy in making Rawalpindi a waste-free city, zero policy is being implemented to control dengue fever, says a press release.
On regular basis, the waste is being dumped in to dumping-station; workers are in action to implement practically on the vision of ‘Clean & Green Pakistan.’ These were the thoughts he shared regarding Anti-Dengue Campaign.
On the directives of RWMC MD, anti-dengue leaflets were circulated in the city to keep aware the public regarding the precautionary measures to prevent from dengue fever. RWMC and Albayrak fixed Anti-Dengue awareness camps at Banni Chowk, UC-34 to educate the public regarding sanitation and precautionary measures to prevent themselves from dengue fever. They also circulated these anti-dengue leaflets in markets and shops. They appealed to cooperate with the company to fight against this fatal disease.
