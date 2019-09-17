tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Different Ordinances and Bill, including Aab-e-Pak Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Punjab Workers Welfare Bill 2019, Rawalpindi Women University 2019, were laid in Punjab Assembly on Monday. The PA session, which started with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in chair failed to meet quorum after which it was adjourned until (today) Tuesday.
Different Ordinances and Bill, including Aab-e-Pak Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Punjab Workers Welfare Bill 2019, Rawalpindi Women University 2019, were laid in Punjab Assembly on Monday. The PA session, which started with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in chair failed to meet quorum after which it was adjourned until (today) Tuesday.