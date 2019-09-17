close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

PA session

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Different Ordinances and Bill, including Aab-e-Pak Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Punjab Workers Welfare Bill 2019, Rawalpindi Women University 2019, were laid in Punjab Assembly on Monday. The PA session, which started with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in chair failed to meet quorum after which it was adjourned until (today) Tuesday.

