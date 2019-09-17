close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Rahimdad says moral support to be extended to Maulana Fazl

National

 
September 17, 2019

PESHAWAR: PPP’s ex-minister Rahimdad Khan said Monday his party cannot remain silent over the injustices with the people by the rulers who were pushing the country to anarchy. Addressing a news conference, he said: "The immature PTI leadership has confused the nation as to where it wants to lead the country.”

