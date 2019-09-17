Rahimdad says moral support to be extended to Maulana Fazl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: PPP’s ex-minister Rahimdad Khan said Monday his party cannot remain silent over the injustices with the people by the rulers who were pushing the country to anarchy. Addressing a news conference, he said: "The immature PTI leadership has confused the nation as to where it wants to lead the country.”
