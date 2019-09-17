close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
UAF to hold meeting on cotton production on 20th

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad will organise a stakeholders’ meeting on sustainable cotton production on September 20.

The meeting is being conducted by Department of Entomology in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee at Syndicate Hall of the varsity. Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Shah and former federal minister for commerce and investment Jahangir Khan Tareen will be the chief guests on the occasion. Progressive farmers, researchers, government functionaries, people from pesticides companies, office-bearers of farmers’ organisations will attend the meeting.

