Riots in Ghotki

Sindh has been known around the globe because of its unique hospitality and culture and has also been called the ‘land of peace’. Sindh has always welcomed everyone and can be considered among the most peaceful areas with multi-religious communities which respect each other’s religious and cultural values. But these days things are a bit different.

A few days back, a student of a private school in Ghotki alleged that the principal of the school – who happens to be a Hindu – had committed blasphemy. The very next day, extremists attacked the school and completely ruined its building and furniture. Later, they also attacked a Hindu place of worship. Such actions will abandon peace in the country. Neither Islam nor our constitution allows anyone to punish a suspected person; this responsibility lies with the state. Authorities should strictly use the law and those persons who were involved in the rioting should be punished through a proper investigation to save the peace and harmony of the country. Otherwise, such actions can be spread around the country.

Fahad Rind

Johi