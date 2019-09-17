Zimbabwe doctors march to support ‘abducted’ union activist

HARARE: Hundreds of Zimbabwean doctors and nurses marched in Harare on Monday to protest the suspected kidnapping of a doctors’ union leader by security forces for organising a slew of strikes.

Peter Magombeyi has been missing since Saturday night, after sending a WhatsApp message saying he had been "kidnapped by three men", according to the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).

They believe he was taken because of his role in organising strikes to demand better pay and working conditions. Doctors are paid less than $200 (180 euros) per month in Zimbabwe -- a country still struggling with hyperinflation and fuel and food shortages after decades of economic crisis under former president Robert Mugabe, who died a week ago. The protesters chanted "No Peter, no work," in a second day of protests since Magombeyi’s disappearance.