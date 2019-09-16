close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Two siblings die while shifting minor’s body

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

KARACHI: Two brothers died in a road accident while shifting the body of a minor on a motorcycle as they were short of money to engage an ambulance from the Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas. Caval, a resident of Mirpurkhas, wanted to hire an ambulance to carry the body of his two-year-old son Mohan, but he was short of money due to which he decided to take the body of his son on a motorcycle with his brother Prem. However, both died in a road accident on their way to home.

