Two siblings die while shifting minor’s body

KARACHI: Two brothers died in a road accident while shifting the body of a minor on a motorcycle as they were short of money to engage an ambulance from the Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas. Caval, a resident of Mirpurkhas, wanted to hire an ambulance to carry the body of his two-year-old son Mohan, but he was short of money due to which he decided to take the body of his son on a motorcycle with his brother Prem. However, both died in a road accident on their way to home.