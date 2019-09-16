Baseball, karate and sport climbing added to 2022 Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Baseball, karate and sport climbing have been added to the 2022 Asian Games (September 10-25) programme in Hangzhou, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed Sunday. The addition of the three sports, all featuring at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, brings the total number on the Hangzhou 2022 programme to 40.

A total of 42 sports appeared at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, but Chinese organisers of Hangzhou 2022 want to cap the amount at 40.Exact disciplines and events in each of the sports have not yet been determined by OCA.

Baseball and karate have been part of the Asian Games since 1994, while softball was added four years earlier.Sport climbing, making its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 along with karate, first appeared at the Asian Games at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.