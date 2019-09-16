Pakistan enter Asian Volleyball quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have moved into the quarter-finals of the Asian Volleyball Championship winning their second successive match in Tehran (Iran) Sunday.

After getting better of strong Indonesia the other day, Pakistan defeated Kuwait in four sets to make it to the quarter-finals along with Korea. Pakistan beat Kuwait 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 Sunday. Pakistan will now play either against Japan or Chinese Taipei who have made it to the quarterfinals from other group.

In a match against Kuwait, Pakistan dominated the proceedings except in the second set. After winning the 1st set convincingly, Pakistan showed some complacency losing the second one. However, Pakistan came back strongly to win the next two and the match.

Captain Aimal Khan played outstanding volleyball. He was assisted well by Murad Khan and Mubashar Raza. Zaheer Khan came out very well in blocking. Aimal Khan, Murad and Sheraz, served aggressively and scored points by disturbing the opponents reception and defence.