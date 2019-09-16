PPP senator says KP govt has failed to control dengue

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has said that the dengue virus is spreading in the province at an alarming rate.

The PPP senator said that the Health Department has failed to provide any relief to the people infected with the dengue virus. She recalled the Punjab government had sent teams for controlling dengue during the Shahbaz Sharif government while the then government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had refused to benefit from the opportunity provided by the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

She said the dengue virus would continue to spread unless the larva was eliminated. The PPP senator said the government was not interested in addressing the masses problems. She asked the federal government and the KP Health Department to take serious steps to control the virus which could become dangerous.