U-15, U-13 matches decided in National Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: National Junior Squash is in full swing at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex with leading players making it to the next round.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organizing the event to popularize the game amongst youth. These events have also been registered with PSA and participating players will earn points for the juniors world ranking.

On Saturday, under-15 and under-13 matches were played.

Subsequently, Boys U-17, U-19 along with Girls U-19 event are also scheduled at the same place between 19 – 23 September, 2019.

Results: Under-13: Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) bt Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Huraira Khan (PAF) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 ; Varun Asif (PAF) bt Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-4, 13-11; Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) bt Labeeb Butt (Sindh) 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3; Omar Arshad (Pb) bt M Zaman (Sindh) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2; Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) bt Luqman Hassan (PAF) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Saim Asif (Pb) bt Shayan Ali (KPK) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12; Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) bt Abdul Basit (Sindh)11-4, 11-8, 11-8.

Under-15: M Ammad (PAF) bt Yasin Khattak (PAF) 11-9, 11-3, 11-4; M Hanif (PAF) bt Hassan Zahid (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 ; Shoaib Afzal (KP) bt Ehsan Ali (KP) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3; Usman Nadeem (Pb) bt Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Humam Ahmad (PAF) bt Saboor Khan (PAF) 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-13, 11-6; M Ashar Butt (Pb) bt Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5; Azlan Khawar (Pb) bt M Zubair (Pb) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Mutahir Ali (KP) bt Moin Uddin (Pb) 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10.