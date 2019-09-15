Punjab Inter-Club Golf in full swing

LAHORE: The golf teams of five leading golf clubs of Punjab namely Defence Raya, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison, Rawalpindi Golf Club and PAF Skyview were up against each other and engaged in a fierce contest for supremacy that will ultimately elevate the winning club team of Punjab to fight against the best club team from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to decide the champion club team of Pakistan.

In progress under the umbrella of Punjab Golf Association at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, the format of this Inter Club Championship 2019 brings together a unique combination of two golf playing professionals, four amateurs, two senior amateurs, two junior golf professionals, two boys, two girls and two ladies for each participating club and this innovating initiative of Pakistan Golf Federation yields considerable interest and talent seeking activity. And at the end of the first day in this two days golfing encounter being contested at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, the Lahore Garrison Golf Team ended up with an advantage at the conclusion of the first round that might ultimately prove useful in taking them to the victory stand on the final day on Sunday.

Regarding the performances on the first day, the professional golf players of Lahore Gymkhana, Shahid Javed Khan and Aadil Jehangir stood out with their brilliance in shot making and admirably superior putting on the greens. Shahid Javed came up with a round of gross 68, four under par and Aadil Jehangir managed a gross 69, three under par.

While these two produced commendable scores, the display of golfing skills from their team mates in the ladies segment, junior girls and junior professionals lacked the required lustre and hence Gymkhana and other teams Defence Raya, Rawalpindi and PAF Skyview lost the advantage to Lahore Garrison based on the scores of the first day.

For Lahore Garrison the Junior Girls Suneya Osama and Dania Ayaz reigned supreme and gathered four points for their club. The Garrison ladies Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmeen proved equally adept and added four more points to the tally while their their senior amateurs Col Rustam Ali Piracha and Tariq Mehmood dominated the competitive battle in equal measure and make the Garrison Team look abundantly geared up for a worthwhile final battle on Sunday. From the technical angle the match is over for the junior boys, junior girls, ladies and senior amateurs and in the final round, the professionals, the amateurs and junior professional are left to decide the clash on Sunday.

It will be a vehemently fought out showdown and skirmish and participating players will be at their admirable best. Prominent amateurs for Gymkhana are Salman Jehangir, Mohsen Zafar, Danish Javed and Ahmed Zafar while the skilled ones for Garrison are Talha Shafqat, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Ayaz Saleem and Col Shafi. Defence Raya has the services of Zunair Aleem, Omer, Majid Madni and Amir Chaudry. Amateurs representing Rawalpindi are Omer Khokhar, Raife Raja, Atif Fareed and Khalid Mehmood.

At the conclusion of the final days proceedings, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia will award final trophy to the winning team at the PAF Skyview Golf Course. Tee off will be at 7am.