CM decides to open Punjab House Murree, Governor Annexe Bhurban to public

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to open Punjab House Murree and Governor Annexe (Forest Rest House Bhurban) to the public.

On the directions of the Punjab chief minister, Punjab House Murree and Governor Annexi (Forest Rest House Bhurban) will open to public on September 16. People can stay at Punjab House Murree and Governor Annexi after paying their rent. People will be able to get the rooms on rent there.

It is worth mentioning that on the instructions of the chief minister, Government House Murree was opened to the public some time ago which helped Government House Murree to generated revenue of more than Rs 1 million per month. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government had already opened 177 rest/guest houses of different government departments to the general public.

Converting state buildings into rest/guest houses for the public is a step towards eliminating the VIP culture and this initiative will also help government rest/guest houses generate revenue. Excellent boarding and lodging facilities would be made available to the people at tourist spots, he added.

dengue: Usman Bazdar, giving instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia, has said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all the officers of health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the SOPs in the field to control the dengue disease.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the plan chalked out to control dengue disease in Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities should be 100 pc implemented. Dengue will be eliminated by taking practical measures in the field rather than sitting in offices, he added. He said that practical measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease instead of paperwork. He warned that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should lead the anti-dengue campaign. He also directed the officers concerned to pay special attention to the indoor as well as outdoor surveillance besides providing best treatment facilities to the dengue patients.