Six shops gutted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Six shops were gutted after a heavy fire erupted due to an explosion at a gas cylinder shop in Tarangri bazaar on Saturday.

According to eyewitness, people present at the gas cylinder shop and its surroundings escaped unhurt when three gas cylinders dumped in shop exploded with big bang.

They said the fire spread to the nearby shops in a jiffy, causing a loss worth of millions of rupees.

Mohammad Zubair, owner of the cylinder shop, told reporters that the fire erupted due to electric short- circuiting that caused gas cylinder explosion.

An eyewitness said that because of heavy explosion, smoke was seen billowing from the marketplace, prompting people from nearby and adjoining villages to rush to the scene. The fire was put out after a fire-tender rushed to the spot from Mansehra.