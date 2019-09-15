Karachi police to introduce new snap checking mechanism

In order to counter the menace of rising incidents of crimes, particularly street crime, the Karachi police have decided to change the snap checking method in the city.

According to police sources, a new mechanism for snap checking has been finalised in order to deal with the rising street crime.

According to the plan, the registration number plates of the vehicles would now be checked with the modern equipment while special police snap checking teams would be deployed in all the districts of the city.

In one of the districts of Karachi, a total of 15 snap checking points will be established, whereas, a total 105 snap checking points would be set up across the city. At such points, special police teams carrying latest equipment to check and verify the registration number plates of vehicles would be present, accompanied by police snap checkers.

A total of 315 automatic number plate readers would be available at the 105 checking points while the police teams at each checking point would also be provided with the laptops and two pocket cameras so that they could record videos.

Police sources said the decision for the new snap checking mechanism was taken by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and later approved by Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

Shopkeeper shot dead

A man was shot dead at his house for offering resistance to robbery bid in Surjani Town on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house located in Dua Society, Sector 50F, Taiser Town, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station.

As police attended the scene, they found the body with hands and feet bound with rope.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The man was identified as 40-year-old Shaheen, son of Shah Alam.

Police said the man had been living on the ground floor while his parents lived on the first floor of the house. They added that Shaheen used to run a shop in the area.

They said that the cash, jewellery and other valuables were missing from the house and it seemed that the incident took place when the man offered resistance to a burglary bid.

The police further said that unidentified burglars shot Shaheen once in the head, killing him on the spot. The robbers took away looted cash and other valuables.

The victim’s wife and children were at his in-laws’ house when the incident took place.

A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Man injured

A shopkeeper was wounded in a firing incident at Chishti Nagar in Orangi Town within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.

The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial for medical treatment. He was identified as 40-year-old Syed Akbar Imam.

Police said that the incident occurred when two men were trying to loot cash from Yamin Medical Store in the area. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.