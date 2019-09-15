close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 15, 2019

Dual benefits

Newspost

 
September 15, 2019

The PTI government has allowed dual nationals to hold public office. Many people, including myself have opposed such a move because it not only takes away the job opportunity from Pakistan nationals, dual nationals also use their foreign citizenship to skip investigation and arrest in case of any wrong doing.

Imagine, after years, many dual national senators and CEO’ of public companies leave the country with their wealth when NAB investigations start against them. Who will then be responsible for this debacle? I think the people who allowed dual nationals to take public office jobs in Pakistan will bear responsibility.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost