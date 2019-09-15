Dual benefits

The PTI government has allowed dual nationals to hold public office. Many people, including myself have opposed such a move because it not only takes away the job opportunity from Pakistan nationals, dual nationals also use their foreign citizenship to skip investigation and arrest in case of any wrong doing.

Imagine, after years, many dual national senators and CEO’ of public companies leave the country with their wealth when NAB investigations start against them. Who will then be responsible for this debacle? I think the people who allowed dual nationals to take public office jobs in Pakistan will bear responsibility.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar