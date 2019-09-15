Life-saving drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is good to that Pakistan has decided to lift the ban on the import and export of life-saving medicines from India. According to a recent report, Pakistan imports 820 chemicals for medical use.
It relies on India for 60 such chemicals. Of those 23 are used in life-saving medicines to treat blood pressure, cancer, heart diseases, Tuberculosis, and diabetes.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
It is good to that Pakistan has decided to lift the ban on the import and export of life-saving medicines from India. According to a recent report, Pakistan imports 820 chemicals for medical use.
It relies on India for 60 such chemicals. Of those 23 are used in life-saving medicines to treat blood pressure, cancer, heart diseases, Tuberculosis, and diabetes.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech