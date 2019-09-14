close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
WTA HK tennis postponed following protests

Sports

HONG KONG: The WTA Hong Kong Open women’s tennis tournament has been postponed, organisers said on Friday, citing the “present situation” after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests. “In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open,” a Hong Kong Tennis Association statement said. “After extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time,” it added. The Hong Kong Open, which was scheduled for October 5-13, has previously attracted a number of top players including Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki, 2016 champion.

