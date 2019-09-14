Law and order

Pakistan is ranked sixth in terms of population. We are the world’s seventh nuclear power. However, many of the countries that were behind us economically in the 1960s are now far ahead of us. South Korea which once sent its economic team to learn about how Pakistan is developing is now giving us aid. Bangladesh which was in a mess after the 1971 civil war now has the fastest growing economy in Asia. Its exports are double Pakistan’s exports, even though its natural resources and land area are minor compared to Pakistan.

For the average Pakistani to live a better life, economic growth is a must. Till the time the economy improves, there is one area that should be focused on and that is law and order. In the last two weeks we have heard about a young boy, who had been accused of stealing, being beaten to death by the people of the neighbourhood. A mentally deranged man, also accused of stealing from ATM machines, dying in police custody due to beatings. There is also a video of a policeman misbehaving with an elderly lady. It is disappointing to hear about these incidents. One of the things we were promised in ‘Naya Pakistan’ was better law and order. One year is enough time for the PTI to sort this out. There is always a solution to a problem.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad