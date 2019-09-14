tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allowed BA admission in its current semester (Autumn 2019), with renaming its degree as associate degree.
According to Director Admissions on Friday, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course, in accordance with the University’s prevailing rules and practices as well as the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.
