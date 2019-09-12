Ashura observed amid tight security

Rawalpindi: Several Tazia’, ‘alam’ and ‘zuljinah’ processions were taken out from different parts of the city amid tight security arrangements on Ashura.

Seven biggest ‘A’ category while several other ‘Tazia’, ‘alam’ and ‘zuljinah’ processions were taken out from different parts of the city amid tight security arrangements on 10th of Muharram on Tuesday.

All ‘ma`atmi’ processions including 7 A category appeared from 9:30 am to 10:00 am in various parts of city and cantonment board localities. All big and small processions joined the ‘A’ category processions which were taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool, Imambargah Baltastania, Imambargah Fazal Abbas, Imambargah Najam-ul-Hasan, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain, Imambargah Yadgar-e-Hussain and Imambargah Qasr-e-Zainab.

On Ashura, a number of ‘zuljinah’ processions were also taken out in the city and passed through their traditional routes and culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah peacefully. The biggest processions passed through their traditional routes including Fawara Chowk, Banni Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Jamia Masjid Road, Purana Qila, Sarafa Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, Chitti Hattian and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah. All roads on routes of the mourning processions remained closed for all kinds of traffic.

The law enforcement officials were present at every nook and corner of city and cantonment board localities. The higher authorities deployed extra force in the sensitive areas. Police, Rangers and army officials were present even on the rooftops of residential and commercial buildings.

All processions were monitored through aerial surveillance and CCTV cameras. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana and several other officers also accompanied the processions to observe law and order situation.

The deputy commissioner while talking to ‘The News’ appreciated the management especially Peace Committees on their positive role on Youm-e-‘Ashur’. Religious scholars delivered detailed sermons at Imambargahs before the start of mourning processions where homage was paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions who fought valiantly in Karbala and laid down their lives for the supremacy of Islam.

Several devotees had set up ‘sabeels’ and ‘langars’ along the procession route throughout the city. Several ambulances of welfare organisations and doctors remained present during mourning processions to provide medical treatment to the injured.