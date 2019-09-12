close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

PHC questions NAB KP performance

Top Story

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth has questioned the role of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and observed that it seems there is no NAB in the province nowadays. “NAB is not doing work against corruption and misappropriation in the province. NAB performance has not been seen in the KP for the last six years,” the CJ remarked while hearing a petition of opposition lawmakers in KP Assembly against the KP govt for non-allocation of funds to their schemes and “discrimination” with the opposition lawmakers. The CJ observed a few years ago, the NAB KP was much active against corruption, but unfortunately now it is not seen in KP. Today, he remarked, the NAB is active in Punjab only.

