Asim wins golf title

LAHORE: The Defence Day Royal Palm Golf Tournament 2019 held under the umbrella of Friends of Golf Organizing Team at the Royal Palm Golf Course, brought forth honors for Asim Tiwana on Monday.

Held on the stable ford format, Asim Tiwana managed his game plan in a way that stroke losses were reduced to a minimum and command and control of his putting skills carried a touch of mastery. Through admirable composure and self discipline, Asim ended up with an accumulation of 39 stableford points which represents quality and eminent application of golfing skills. There were many others in the race for glory and prominence and that included names like Abdullah Sharif, Hamid Sharif, Shoaib Bokhari and Max Babri but they could not gather the required tally of stable ford points.

However two others who found their names amongst the notable ones in the handicap category zero to 12 were Dr Nasrullah and Hassan Hamid. Dr Nasrullah secured the runners up position with 35 points and Hassan Hamid was third with 32 points.

In the allied events in handicap category 13-18, Abid Aziz had the honor of winning the first position in this handicap bracket. His points tally was 34.The runner up was Hammad Baig and third position went to Rana Imran.

As for the other winners Shoaib Bokhari hit the longest drive and Asim secured the nearest to the pin prize. The prizes were awarded to the winners by Abdullah Sharif, Captain Golf and Asim Tiwana whose father was awarded the Sitara e Jurrat in 1965 war.