Pakistan Junior Squash offers substantial prize money

KARACHI: Pakistan Junior Squash Open, to be held in Lahore from November 16-21, offers more than Rs400,000 in prize money.

This international junior squash event is being held in Pakistan after a gap of six years. According to details, the prize money for boys under-19 category is Rs140,000 and the same amount is on offer for girls under-19 category. The prize money for boys under-17 category is Rs70,000. The amount set aside for boys under-15 and under-13 events is Rs30,000 each.

The winner of under-19 event will get Rs40,000 and the winner of under-17 Rs20,000.

The winners of under-15 and under-13 categories will get Rs12,000 each.

It is to be noted that this is a WSF & PSA Satellite Tour event and ASF Asian Junior Super Series “Silver” event. The players will receive WSF & PSA ranking points (under 17 & 19) & ASF ranking points (all categories).

The event is to be played at Punjab Squash Complex. The last date for foreign entries is October 16. It is pertinent to mention here that the last international event held for juniors in Pakistan was 5th Roshan Khan Junior Open in 2013.