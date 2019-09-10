close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Rangers arrive in Gujrat district to maintain law, order situation

National

September 10, 2019

LALAMUSA: The Rangers personnel on Sunday arrived in Gujrat district to maintain law and order on Muharram 9 and 10.

A flag march was also conducted at sensitive areas. A control room has also set up to monitor the processions while the routes of the processions are being monitored through 105 CCTV cameras. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad during his visit to the main control room.

The DC told that 4,500 police officers would be deployed for security measures of the processions on Muharram 9 and 10.Meanwhile, the Rangers conducted a flag march at Narowali and Jasoki. The volunteers of Civil Defence and administration of the processions is also cooperating with the police.

