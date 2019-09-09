Rallies staged in Swabi to back Kashmiris

SWABI: Two separate rallies were staged here on Sunday to support the people of India occupied Kashmir.

The first rally was held by district Anjuman-i-Dokandaran at Gohati. It started from the Gohati Bridge and ended at the Irrigation office on the Swabi-Mardan Road. The traders were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against the Indian action to annex the occupied Kashmir.

The speakers expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. They renewed the support to the armed forces and flayed India for flagrantly violating the United Nations resolutions. The students of colleges and schools also staged a rally. It started from the Quaid-i-Azam School and culminated at Shahmansoor Judicial Complex.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters marched in a big procession. While chanting slogans against India, they demanded the implementation of the UN resolutions. The speakers said the world body had failed to act, adding it was the responsibility of the UN to play its due role and come forward for implementation of the resolutions on Kashmir.