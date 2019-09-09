Ashwin still India’s best spinner: Kumble

NEW DELHI: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has backed off-spinner R Ashwin, terming him India’s No 1 spin bowler.

Ashwin’s place in the side had been a point of debate during India’s tour of the West Indies after the offspinner missed out on the starting XI in both the Antigua and Jamaica Tests. In both matches, India went with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner, with coach Ravi Shastri explaining that the preference for Jadeja was based on his improved batting and sharp fielding skills.

“He (Ashwin) is still the best spinner that you have,” Kumble said in an interview with cricketnext.com. “Yes, there have been a few incidents where he has had injuries and not performed to his potential, but Ashwin is your No. 1 spinner in the team. He should be a part of the squad, he should be in the playing XI, you have to make a way of getting him in.”

Citing Ashwin’s batting credentials - the offspinner averages nearly 30 in Tests and has four centuries and 11 fifties - Kumble believed the team could accommodate both Ashwin and Jadeja, adding heft to their lower-order batting too.

“I strongly believe that the team certainly can have two spinners in the squad, because both Ashwin and Jadeja are wonderful batsmen,” he said. Kumble also urged the selectors to have discussions about an exit plan for MS Dhoni.

There has been considerable speculation around Dhoni’s future following India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup. “I think the selectors will have a take a call as to which is the likely team that you’d want in the World Cup because the World Cup is just a year away,” Kumble said.