Lawyer who slapped lady constable released

LAHORE: The chronicles of Punjab police continued to pile up as the lawyer, who slapped a lady constable in Ferozewala, was released on Saturday due to a minor mistake in the First Information Report (FIR).

The local court’s judge was hearing the case, in which Ahmed Mukhtar Advocate was accused of violently slapping Constable Faiza Nawaz, when she told him not to park his car at one of its checkpoints. In the hearing today, the suspect was released as his name was mistakenly mentioned as Ahmed Iftikhar instead in the FIR instead of Ahmed Mukhtar. Following the development, female constable Faiza Nawaz demanded the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to take action over the incident. “Is this the level of respect for women that anyone can slap her?”, the female police officer said in an emotional tone.

Meanwhile, the incident raised drew severe criticism. Social worker Farzana Bari said the female constable wasn’t slapped but it was struck against the entire working women class of the country. She announced holding a protest against the abominable incident. In a turn of events, the lawyer fraternity in Sheikhupura boycotted bars and legal proceedings in favour of the fellow lawyer on Saturday.

The Adviser to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed sorrow over the shameful incident, saying a fellow policeman of the female constable deliberately made a mistake to help provide relief to another man, the lawyer. “The cancer in Punjab police cannot be treated with a disprin, it needs a big operation,” said the Adviser to PM. She asked the Inspector General of Punjab police to go after the ‘black sheep’ among his force.

Three days ago, Ahmed Mukhtar Advocate had violently slapped Constable Faiza Nawaz in the Ferozewala Courts when she told him not to park his car at one of its checkpoints. She had requested him to remove his car, telling him that it would become an inconvenience to others but in anger, Mukhtar verbally abused Constable Faiza, kicked and slapped her.

In a moment of temporary respite, the constable herself brought the handcuffed lawyer to the court, as she was holding the keys.