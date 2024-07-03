Sindh CM appoints 10 special assistants

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. — APP/File

KARACHI: As many as 10 special assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were appointed with immediate effect on Tuesday.



According to a notification, CM Murad appointed Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, Sarfraz Rajar, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Rajvir Singh Sodha, Mansoor Ali Shahani, Usman Ghani Yaqoob Hingoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Junaid Buland and Muhammad Saleem Baloch as his special assistants.

In addition to this, the chief minister appointed six more spokespersons of the provincial government, after which the number of spokespersons has reached 8.

Earlier in April, the chief minister expanded his cabinet by inducting eight more ministers, increasing the strength of the provincial cabinet to 18.

The eight new provincial ministers were Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman, Dost Mohammad Rahimoon, Shahid Abdus Salam Taheem, Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi, Shaheena Sher Ali and Mir Tariq Talpur.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had administered the oath to the ministers at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Dharejo had got the portfolio of industries and commerce department, Malkani was given the portfolio of universities and boards, Zaman got rehabilitation, Rahimoon’s portfolio was environment, climate change and coastal development, Taheem got the portfolio of labour and human resources, Sheerazi was given Auqaf, religious affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Ali was assigned the women development department, and Talpur Social the portfolio of the welfare department.

The portfolio of Minister Ali Hassan Zardari, who took the oath as part of the first batch of provincial ministers, was changed. Zardari’s portfolio changed from prisons to works and services.