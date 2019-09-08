KBCA thump SHC (Blues) by nine wickets

KARACHI: Karachi Bar Cricket Association (KBCA) defeated SHC (Blues) in qualifying match of the 1st Independence Cup Color Kit T20 Tournament at TMC cricket ground here the other day.

Batting first, SHC (Blues) were restricted to 94 all out in 19.2 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (28) was the top-scorer for SHC (Blues). He hit 3 fours. Wajid Ahmed took 3-8, while Amir Iqbal captured 2-11.

In reply, KBCA cruised to the target with the loss of just one wicket. Mohammad Ammar scored a quick-fire 65 runs off 33 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Amir Pathan made 30 runs with 5 fours.