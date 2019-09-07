PM visits LoC with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC) to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims facing the worst human rights situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister maintained that India’s deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and continued siege of innocent Kashmiris in the IHK were the worst examples of human rights violations.

He reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with Kashmiris for realisation of their right to self-determination.

“While our current efforts are to expose a fascist Indian regime to the world, our armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression,” he said.

He was briefed on the ongoing situation at the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister also interacted with troops and the victims of Indian ceasefire violations. He lauded the state of readiness, effective response to Indian ceasefire violations and high morale of troops.

Talking to families of martyrs and the injured, the prime minister lauded their decades of resilience.