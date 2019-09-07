Plea bargain with Zardari in process: Rashid

MULTAN: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said plea bargain with Asif Zardari has been in process while doors are also open for Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give them NRO without recovery of looted money.

He was responding to queries of journalists at the Multan Cantonment Railway Station on Friday when journalists asked Sheikh Rashid: “Would you confirm the release of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari was the core agenda of the Saudi and UAE foreign ministers’ visit?” “Why do the media want to oust me from the cabinet”, Rashid said, adding: “I don’t know about but one thing is very much clear that plea bargain with Asif Zardari has been in process. Nawaz Sharif can personally bargain but I cannot comment on it, however, doors are open for Nawaz for plea bargain.”

He paid tribute to martyrdom of soldiers in the 1965 war and said they were the real asset of Pakistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan attributed the Defence Day to the sacrifices of the armed forces and the struggle of Kashmiris. Pakistan stands with Kashmiris under the leadership of Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Talking on Kashmir, he said Modi was a fascist ruler and was involved in genocide of Kashmiris. He assured Kashmiris that Pakistan would stand with them in their ordeal. He said there was no room for blunders on the Kashmir dispute. India was promoting war hysteria and the BJP was the only political party of India, which issued no party ticket to any Muslim. India has made Muslims second-class citizens in Assam.

He said India was killing and kidnapping Kashmiris and this was the time to decide the fate of Kashmir. Criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he warned India if war was imposed upon Pakistan, it would be the last Indian adventure. Pakistan would eliminate India.

Talking about Pakistan Railways issues, he said the Railways deficit would be covered in the next five years. Delays in departure and arrival of trains schedule would be improved until October 15. He said not a single Railways minister ever visited tracks physically, but he was regularly visiting rail tracks. He said the PR was making efforts to sign ML-II with Korea. The PR has presented the Sindh Express to the people of Multan.

He appealed to multinational companies to force India for freedom of Kashmir. Modi was making efforts to establish factories in Kashmir and multinational companies can force India to free Kashmir. He said countrywide export could not be boosted until the improvement of railways system. He said the PR had planned to launch a Kashmir solidarity train from Karachi to Khyber.