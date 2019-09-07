close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Seven students among eight die as truck falls on rickshaw in Narowal

September 7, 2019

NAROWAL: Eight people were killed including seven schoolchildren when an overloaded truck full with gravel overturned and fell on the rickshaw they were riding in Narowal’s Zafarwala tehsil Friday, Geo News reported.

The students were on their way to school when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw. Five children and the rickshaw driver died on the spot, while others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Rescue sources said. Rescue sources further said four boys and three girls were among those killed in the accident.Police are investigating the case and have registered a case against the truck driver.

