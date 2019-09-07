Israel announces support to India on IHK

ISLAMABAD: Israel has announced support of India on annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as it said on Friday that the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India. Israel has expressed the hope that the Narendra Modi government would settle the issue in a democratic and peaceful manner.

“As we see it, it’s within Indian borders, something that is internal in India, an Indian issue,” said Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India. “We know India is the biggest democracy in the world, (it) respects individual rights, respects the rule of law, and I am sure India will resolve this issue in democratic ways and in peaceful ways and that’s what we are just waiting to see.” Malka, who was interacting with the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents in Indian capital, said that India continued to be a “close and precious friend” of Israel, and both sides cooperated with each other on issues related to counter-terrorism, among other things.

On the recently cancelled visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India, the envoy said it happened due to “scheduling issues” and does not imply that India is any less important a partner.