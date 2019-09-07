SHC orders release of man languishing in prison as replacement of actual accused

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday ordered release of a man who was incarcerated in prison for more than three years as replacement of actual accused involved in murder cases.

The court took notice over reports about the incarceration of Abdullah who was kept in prison as replacement of actual accused Mehrab Shar in connection with murder cases registered in 2011 at the Ghotki police stations.

According to reports, Abdullah Sher was trapped by his in-laws to save his brother-in-law Mehrab Shar from being arrested in murder cases. Abdullah’s in-laws first got registered his identity card in the name of Mehrab Shar and later handed over him to police to save Mehrab Shar from facing murder trials.

SSP Ghotki appeared before the court and confirmed that Abdullah was falsely implicated in the case by changing his identity. The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh inquired the police officer about the investigation in the case in the last three years. The court after the statement of SSP Ghotki ordered to release Abdullah if not required in other cases and directed the SSP to file comments with an affidavit on the next date of hearing.