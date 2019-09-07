close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

ZUEB announces result of its first HSSC exam

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

The Ziauddin University Examination Board on Friday announced its first result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination for Pre-Medical Group Part I.

The board this year had conducted examinations across Sindh from June 27 to July 8, said a press release issued on Friday. According the board, the results of the exams have been announced in the shortest span of time.

The press release said that the overall pass percentage remained 88.7. The results of 444 candidates have been withheld and 84 candidates remained absent while three candidates used unfair means.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi