ZUEB announces result of its first HSSC exam

The Ziauddin University Examination Board on Friday announced its first result of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination for Pre-Medical Group Part I.

The board this year had conducted examinations across Sindh from June 27 to July 8, said a press release issued on Friday. According the board, the results of the exams have been announced in the shortest span of time.

The press release said that the overall pass percentage remained 88.7. The results of 444 candidates have been withheld and 84 candidates remained absent while three candidates used unfair means.