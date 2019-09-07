Zong 4G offers roaming bundles

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, the leading telecommunication operator of Pakistan, has become the first Pakistani telecom operator to offer both prepaid and postpaid roaming bundles for China as part of its strategy of offering seamless services for its customers, a statement said on Friday.

Keeping customers’ convenience in mind, these roaming bundles for China are being offered to ensure the customers can enjoy Zong 4G’s seamless services, while travelling, it added.

Both Zong 4G’s prepaid and postpaid customers can avail the relevant roaming bundles for their travels to China. Postpaid customers can avail the package by dialing 310 helpline, which includes 60 voice minutes, 60 SMS and 3GB of data at an affordable rate of Rs3,000 plus taxes. Keeping in mind flexibility, Zong 4G is offering two convenient roaming bundles for its prepaid customers.