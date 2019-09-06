NLF urges PM to lift ban on labour inspection

ISLAMABAD: The National Labour Federation (NLF) has demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to order lifting ban on labour inspection in industrial units in Punjab province.

The NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati, through a letter, drew attention of the prime minister towards consequences of the anti-labour decision taken by the Punjab government.

He pointed that industrialists were already not following labour laws subjecting labourers to exploitation through contractual and daily wages system. He said a majority of labourers have to access to welfare healthcare due to their non-registration while they were also not getting minimum monthly or daily wages.