Security experts advise govt to create new Kashmir policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Security experts, who met here on Thursday to help the government to create a new Kashmir strategy to sustain pressure on India, have advised the government to upgrade present efforts for internationalizing the issue. New Delhi has started feeling the heat. “The present diplomatic offensive shouldn’t be allowed to slow down.”

The International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir) held a round-table on Kashmir in collaboration with Riphah Institute of Public Policy. Riphah International University arranged the brain storming session here in the Federal Capital. The event was titled "Revocation of Article 370 & 35A by India: Options for Pakistan".

National security experts from top universities of Islamabad met to help the government create a new Kashmir strategy to sustain the pressure on India. Speakers analysed the on-ground situation of Indian Held Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 & 35A by India. They discussed the available options for Pakistan in this regard.

Speakers included Prof. Dr Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, Ahmed Quraishi, Executive Director YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group, Dr Manzoor Khan Afridi, Chairman Department of Politics & IR International Islamic University, Dr Khurram Iqbal, Researcher National Defence University, Dr Rashid Aftab, Director Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Dr Umer Hayat, Department of Humanity & Social Sciences Riphah University and Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations.

The extensive report pertaining to the deliberations and discussions is being consigned to the federal government for due consideration and action.