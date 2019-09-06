Kidnapped boy recovered

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra city police Wednesday night recovered a 13-year-old boy, who was kidnapped 20 days ago. Tafseer Ahmad of Insar Colony, Gojra, was abducted by accused Ali Shan.

Addressing a press conference, Muhammad Yasin, said his son was assaulted sexually and was kept at Sadiqabad and Karachi.

He said police did not include sodomy section in the case and were reluctant to arrest the accused and his accomplices. His son was also present in the press conference.