Fri Sep 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Dr. Zafar visits BHU

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the Kirpa Basic Health Unit (BHU) in rural Islamabad Thursday to observe the facilities being provided at the centre. He directed officials to share a list of required staff and vacant positions and urged doctors and paramedical staff to ensure punctuality.

“We are determined to provide health facilities to those living below the poverty line. The government is investing on human development with a focus on the poor segments. All resources are being mobilized to uplift the health sector,” Dr. Zafar stated during inspection of the Kirpa Health Centre, which is being transformed into a model health centre under the Islamabad Model City Initiative of the Ministry.

