Fri Sep 06, 2019
Taha, Asher in Essa Lab Tennis under-16 doubles final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

KARACHI: Taha and Asher moved into the final of under-16 doubles in the 8th Essa Lab Tennis Championship at Modern Club here on Thursday. They thrashed the duo of Hasnain and Kashan 6-0, 6-1 in their semi-final. Haider Ali from Lahore beat Husnain from Lahore 4-2 (retired) in their under-14 semi-final.

Farhan Altaf defeated M Ali 3-2 (retired) in men’s singles quarter-final. In under-18 singles quarter-final, Osama Khan from Lahore won against Ghufran Faiz 6-3, 7-5. Mahatir Muhammad beat Baqir Ali from Mirpur Mathelo 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of under-16 singles.

