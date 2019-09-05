close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

SALU seizes pensions, releases salaries of regular employees

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

SUKKUR: The administration of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, could not release pensions of its retired employees, while salaries of the current employees are being regularly released. The Vice-Chancellor, SALU, said due to financial crisis, the university administration could not pay pensions on regular basis. Meanwhile, the university released salaries of current employees, including teaching and non teaching staffers on regular basis. President Pensioners’ Association SALU, Shah Muhammad Luhrani said the university administration committed contempt of court as it is a clear direction of the Supreme Court to first release pensions and then to release salaries of regular employees. He said the university is also not paying other dues pending for the last six months, especially to newly retired employees. Luhrani demanded the university authorities to pay all arrears to their retired employees, who are 72 years old as per government rules. The university did not pay their dues for the last three years, including reimbursement of medical bills, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan