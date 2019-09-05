SALU seizes pensions, releases salaries of regular employees

SUKKUR: The administration of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, could not release pensions of its retired employees, while salaries of the current employees are being regularly released. The Vice-Chancellor, SALU, said due to financial crisis, the university administration could not pay pensions on regular basis. Meanwhile, the university released salaries of current employees, including teaching and non teaching staffers on regular basis. President Pensioners’ Association SALU, Shah Muhammad Luhrani said the university administration committed contempt of court as it is a clear direction of the Supreme Court to first release pensions and then to release salaries of regular employees. He said the university is also not paying other dues pending for the last six months, especially to newly retired employees. Luhrani demanded the university authorities to pay all arrears to their retired employees, who are 72 years old as per government rules. The university did not pay their dues for the last three years, including reimbursement of medical bills, he added.