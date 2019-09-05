PM, Sanjrani, army chief inquire after Ch Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday made a telephonic contact Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to inquire health of former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is undergoing medical treatment in Germany.

Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also made a telephonic contact with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to inquire the health of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked in detail about health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for early complete health recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. “My prayers are with all of you,” said Prime Minister Imran Kahn in a telephonic contact with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that “Masha-Allah Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is feeling better than earlier.” Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was undergoing medical treatment in Germany and now shifted from the ICU. The family of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain and Chaudhry Moonas Elahi were also in Germany.