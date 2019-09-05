FBR announces Export Facilitation Scheme to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has announced the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) in order to boost exports from Pakistan.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi in FBR House the other day.

This meeting was attended by Member (Customs-Policy) Javed Ghani, Member (Customs-Operation), Jawwad Uwais Agha, Chief Collectors and other senior officers of Pakistan Customs. The chairman was apprised that various export schemes have been fully automated and made system compatible. The automated system of Export Facilitation Schemes will decrease the lead time, promote ease of Doing Business and minimise the human interaction between exporters and the department which will make the overall environment business friendly and increase the rating of Pakistan in “Doing Business”.